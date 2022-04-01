2 stabbed in attempted robbery in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery in Manchester early Friday morning.

Manchester police responded to an apartment on Buckland Hills Drive around 12:20 a.m. and found three people inside.

Officials said two men were suffering from stab wounds. One was stabbed in the leg and had a laceration to his hand, while another sustained a stab wound to the abdomen.

A man dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black mask encountered one of the victims outside the apartment and demanded money, according to police. Then, the suspect stabbed the victim in the leg and followed him inside the unit where he demanded money again. The second victim was stabbed in the abdomen outside of the apartment. A third man in the apartment was not injured.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and the victims locked themselves in a bedroom until police arrived.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 645-5500.

