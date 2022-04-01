ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia says Ukraine blew up an oil depot in Russian territory in a helicopter raid, part of an apparent wider fightback

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeD4s_0ewHrXdK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvN3D_0ewHrXdK00
A screen grab captured from a video showing a fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1, 2022.

Russian Ministry of Emergency Situation/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A Russian politician said two Ukrainian helicopters blew up an oil depot in Russia on Friday.
  • The governor of Belgorod said Ukrainian helicopters launched an airstrike on the city of Belgorod.
  • Ukrainian officials denied carrying out the attack, saying it could be a false flag operation.

A Russian politician said Friday that Ukrainian forces blew up an oil depot on Russian soil in a helicopter raid.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that two Ukrainian helicopters launched an airstrike on the depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located 24 miles north of the Ukrainian border.

There were no casualties but two oil workers were injured, Gladkov said.

A number of videos purporting to show the burning oil facility were posted to Russian social media platform V Kontakte. Other videos also purported to show Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 helicopters flying low over Belgorod.

Insider was unable to verify the authenticity of the videos.

One was posted by a semi-official Ukrainian military account, with the caption "Ukrainian aviation at work in Belgorod!"


During a press conference Friday, Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for Ukraine's ministry of defense, said Ukraine could neither confirm nor deny it was responsible.

A representative for Ukraine's army earlier told the BILD newspaper that the attack could be a false flag operation to justify further violence against Ukrainians.

Russia's defense ministry has not commented on the incident.

The apparent attack came amid a wider Ukrainian counter offensive, focused on retaking parts of the territory lost to Russia at the start of the war.

In recent days, Ukraine recaptured a number of towns and cities such as Trostyanets and Irpin , as well as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant . A US official told ABC News that Russia seemed to have abandoned to Hostomel airfield not far from Kyiv.

The gains came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing to shift the focus of its attacks on Ukraine, to focus on attacking the eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskyy said that a claim Russia was "radically" scaling back attacks on Kyiv was actually a repositioning.

US and British intelligence have cautioned against taking Russia's troop movements as proof of a withdrawal.

Speaking on Friday , Zelenskyy again called on Western powers to supply Ukraine with more arms.

"We need more support from our partners right now. When the Russian military is concentrating additional forces in certain areas," he said.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Helicopters#Getty Images#V Kontakte#Ukrainian Air Force#Armed Forces#Armedforcesukr#Ministry Of Defense
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn off Europe's gas supplies TOMORROW if countries refuse to pay in roubles, saying 'We get nothing free of charge and we are not going to engage in charity either'

Vladimir Putin today threatened to turn off Europe's gas supplies from tomorrow if countries refuse to pay in roubles. The Russian President, announcing a decree in televised remarks, said foreign buyers would have to 'open rouble accounts in Russian banks' which can be used to pay for 'gas delivered starting from tomorrow'.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russian spies are tracking British former special forces teams by their mobile numbers - and the data is then used to decide where to launch missile attacks

Russia has been using phone data captured by its spies operating in the UK to target British former special forces teams in Ukraine. The Kremlin has compiled a database of mobile phone numbers in a top secret operation – and this information is being used to decide where to launch missile attacks.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy