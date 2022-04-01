ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Gym Dog season ends

By Karra Logan, UGA Sports Communications
 2 days ago
Courtney Kupets Carter Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter during the Gymdogs' First Look event at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The University of Georgia gymnastics team’s season came to an end at the NCAA Auburn Regional on Thursday afternoon after finishing fourth in the first session of the second round with a 195.725.

Kentucky and Auburn advanced to the Regional Finals after scoring 197.750 and 197.500, respectively.

“We had a tough day but our seniors had bright spots throughout the competition,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “In the end we put our hearts into our last six vaults and it showed.”

Georgia started competition on bars, posting a 49.150 in the first rotation. Megan Roberts led the squad with a 9.875, followed by a 9.850 from Victoria Nguyen. Amanda Cashman swung to her season-high score of 9.825. Emily Schild and Abbey Ward both contributed scores of 9.800.

The GymDogs struggled on beam, adding a 48.900 in the second rotation and falling into fourth. In the lead off position, Mikayala Magee earned a score of 9.850. Victoria Nguyen led the event with a 9.875 and finishing the event Rachel Baumann landed a 9.750.

Georgia could not recover or regain momentum, scoring a 48.525 on floor. Roberts scored the team’s lone 9.900 of the day and Soraya Hawthorne followed with a 9.750.

Finishing on vault, the GymDogs posted a 49.150. Ward, Hawthorne, and Baumann each vaulted to a 9.850. Magee and Roberts followed with a 9.800 each.

FINAL RESULTS KENTUCKY: 197.750 (VT- 49.400, UB- 49.525, BB- 49.300, FX- 49.525)

AUBURN: 197.500 (VT- 49.350, UB- 49.300, BB- 49.475, FX- 49.375)

SOUTHERN UTAH: 196.325 (VT- 48.975, UB- 49.200, BB- 49.025, FX- 49.125)

GEORGIA: 195.725 (VT- 49.150, UB- 49.150, BB- 48.900, FX- 48.525) VAULT- 49.150 Amanda Cashman: 9.775

Mikayla Magee: 9.800

Abbey Ward: 9.850

Soraya Hawthorne: 9.850

Rachel Baumann: 9.850

Megan Roberts: 9.800

BARS- 49.150

Abbey Ward: 9.800

Haley de Jong: 8.900

Amanda Cashman: 9.825

Emily Schild: 9.800

Megan Roberts: 9.875

Victoria Nguyen: 9.85

BEAM- 48.900

Mikayla Magee: 9.850

Soraya Hawthorne: 9.550

Emily Schild: 9.725

Victoria Nguyen: 9.875

Haley de Jong: 9.700

Rachel Baumann: 9.750 FLOOR- 48.525

Alyssa Perez-Lugones: 9.600

Mikayla Magee: 9.575

Haley de Jong: 9.700

Megan Roberts: 9.900

Rachel Baumann: 9.100

Soraya Hawthorne: 9.750

