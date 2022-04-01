Gym Dog season ends
The University of Georgia gymnastics team’s season came to an end at the NCAA Auburn Regional on Thursday afternoon after finishing fourth in the first session of the second round with a 195.725.
Kentucky and Auburn advanced to the Regional Finals after scoring 197.750 and 197.500, respectively.
“We had a tough day but our seniors had bright spots throughout the competition,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “In the end we put our hearts into our last six vaults and it showed.”
Georgia started competition on bars, posting a 49.150 in the first rotation. Megan Roberts led the squad with a 9.875, followed by a 9.850 from Victoria Nguyen. Amanda Cashman swung to her season-high score of 9.825. Emily Schild and Abbey Ward both contributed scores of 9.800.
The GymDogs struggled on beam, adding a 48.900 in the second rotation and falling into fourth. In the lead off position, Mikayala Magee earned a score of 9.850. Victoria Nguyen led the event with a 9.875 and finishing the event Rachel Baumann landed a 9.750.
Georgia could not recover or regain momentum, scoring a 48.525 on floor. Roberts scored the team’s lone 9.900 of the day and Soraya Hawthorne followed with a 9.750.
Finishing on vault, the GymDogs posted a 49.150. Ward, Hawthorne, and Baumann each vaulted to a 9.850. Magee and Roberts followed with a 9.800 each.
FINAL RESULTS KENTUCKY: 197.750 (VT- 49.400, UB- 49.525, BB- 49.300, FX- 49.525)
AUBURN: 197.500 (VT- 49.350, UB- 49.300, BB- 49.475, FX- 49.375)
SOUTHERN UTAH: 196.325 (VT- 48.975, UB- 49.200, BB- 49.025, FX- 49.125)
GEORGIA: 195.725 (VT- 49.150, UB- 49.150, BB- 48.900, FX- 48.525) VAULT- 49.150 Amanda Cashman: 9.775
Mikayla Magee: 9.800
Abbey Ward: 9.850
Soraya Hawthorne: 9.850
Rachel Baumann: 9.850
Megan Roberts: 9.800
BARS- 49.150
Abbey Ward: 9.800
Haley de Jong: 8.900
Amanda Cashman: 9.825
Emily Schild: 9.800
Megan Roberts: 9.875
Victoria Nguyen: 9.85
BEAM- 48.900
Mikayla Magee: 9.850
Soraya Hawthorne: 9.550
Emily Schild: 9.725
Victoria Nguyen: 9.875
Haley de Jong: 9.700
Rachel Baumann: 9.750 FLOOR- 48.525
Alyssa Perez-Lugones: 9.600
Mikayla Magee: 9.575
Haley de Jong: 9.700
Megan Roberts: 9.900
Rachel Baumann: 9.100
Soraya Hawthorne: 9.750
