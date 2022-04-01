Local briefs: students set for spring break, candidates hold weekend forum

tony baldwin

There is one last day of class in the Clarke County School District, and for students and teachers in Oconee County: a week of spring break begins Monday in Athens and in Watkinsville.

University of Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin has been named as an assistant coach for the USA Softball Women’s National Team that will compete at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

A former Georgia Bulldog football player is facing sexual assault charges in Tennessee. Arthur Lynch was arrested near Knoxville. The 31 year-old Lynch played tight end for the Bulldogs from 2009 through 2013.

Madison County Commissioners, meeting this week in Danielsville, have again raised the topic of a liquor by the drink referendum that could be held in November.

East Jackson Comprehensive High School is getting a new principal: Dr. Matt Stratemeyer will take over for the retiring Chanda Palmer, who steps down at the end of the current school year in Jackson County.

Today is a grand opening day in Braselton: the new $6.2 million Braselton Civic Center opens to the public. A

Franklin County man is arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop in Elbert County: Anthony Campbell is 31 years old, from Carnesville.

There is an investigation in Franklin County, where a man from Lavonia says his call to 911 was rerouted to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office voicemail. The man says he was calling about a medical emergency for his wife.

Candidates running for various statewide offices face off in a weekend forum in Hall County: they will meet tomorrow at the Civic Center in Gainesville.

