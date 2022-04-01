ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Dominick Blaylock opens up about his recovery process and contributing once again for UGA

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSoGb_0ewHqoaA00
Dominick Blaylock Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) during the Georgia-Auburn game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Philip Williams)

ATHENS — When meeting with reporters on Thursday night, Dominick Blaylock used the word journey to describe his past two seasons. Those two-plus years for Blaylock might seem more like The Odyssey given all he has had to overcome.

This spring has been the healthiest Blaylock has been since November of 2019. Jake Fromm was Georgia’s quarterback at that point. James Coley was the offensive coordinator. It was months before the start of the pandemic.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Gators coach Billy Napier will be aggressive in transfer portal to address depth: ‘We need players’

Florida coach Billy Napier finished the first scrimmage with his new team increasingly aware he needs more bodies before next season. It still might not be enough to accelerate the Gators’ rebuild. Either way, this roster isn’t going to cut it. Napier applauded the Gators’ physicality Thursday, praised the overall quarterback play and appreciates the players’ buy-in with a new staff. “There’s ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Nick Saban talks Trey Sanders, Alabama running backs room

As he usually is this time of year, Alabama football coach Nick Saban is dealing with new faces in the running backs room this spring. Saban loses last year’s leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr., and is now tasked with finding players to replace his 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
60K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy