Marion, OH

Theresa Lubke to retire from Marion Family YMCA in June after 14 years

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
After 14 years of leading the Marion Family YMCA toward financial stability and strong community partnerships as its executive director, Theresa Lubke will retire on June 30.

With just three months until she steps away, she reflected on a full career with the YMCA, which began at the age of 15 with her local YMCA in Southern Minnesota.

“I’m just excited and sad in a lot of ways as it gets closer. I’m just doing something different, but I feel like this is an opportune time in my life where I’m still young enough to kind of reinvent what I’m doing,” Lubke said.

She will continue serving the community and its nonprofit organizations with a personal consulting business, Lubke Consulting Group, LLC, where she plans on bringing her skills in nonprofit fundraising and governance to organizations who couldn't otherwise afford consulting help.

These skills define Lubke's experience and legacy with the Marion Family YMCA.

When she took over as executive director 14 years ago, the organization was $8 million in debt as a result of borrowing for a $12 million building project; a figure so high that Marion Family YMCA board member and former president Karen Ream said the board was surprised she accepted the role.

“When you think about her accomplishments, certainly that has to be a major one, getting on sound financial footing because you need that in order to operate a good program. She accomplished that,” Ream said.

The YMCA now is $1.8 million in debt after 14 years of Lubke's leadership.

Ream, who has served on the board for more than 20 years and helped lead the search committee that hired Lubke, said it was hard when Lubke announced her retirement to the board in August.

“It was emotional for me. I just think she has accomplished so much, besides I just really like her too. Fourteen years is a long time,” said Ream.

Ream also praised Lubke's involvement in the community and with local partners, specifically with youth programming, explaining the Lubke helped the Y organize childcare for frontline workers during the pandemic when all other daycare facilities were closed.

It was these positive relationships with the community which attributed to much of the successes under her leadership, Lubke explained.

“That was not me, necessarily. My leadership, I’d like to think at least, helped with that, but that was the community really stepping forward,” she said.

While Lubke attributed much of the financial success to the community, board member Larry Babich gave her the credit for helping the organization diminish its debt.

"I give her a lot of the credit. She ran a debt reduction campaign, she was great in raising funds for the YMCA and was extremely successful in that regard," Babich said.

As the search takes off for Lubke's replacement, Babich said the board and search committee hopes to find a leader as capable and qualified.

Applications closed last week, and though the search committee received less applicants than it has in the past, Babich is hopeful because those who applied are "high quality applicants."

“The most important thing for any board is picking the chief executive officer, and if you do that job right and you pick the right person, and we did that the last time — we really picked the right person, you really solve about 90% of your problems,” he said.

Looking back on her career, Lubke said the most impactful part was the aspect of service to the community that went both ways: the Y could serve its community and its residents could serve the organization in return.

She is excited to bring her years of experience to her consulting work for the good of nonprofits in Marion and beyond.

"Whether it's a YMCA or whatever that nonprofit is, if they have good fundraising and good structure and good governance, they're going to increase they're capacity to serve the community in whatever their mission is," she said.

"So if I can use my experience of 30-plus years in the nonprofit world to raise up all Marion nonprofits or even beyond Marion, that's just an added plus."

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

Cleveland.com

Medina’s Memorial Pool should offer swim lessons

Medina city residents, our Memorial Pool was rebuilt five years ago with more than $750,000 of taxpayer money, yet no lessons or organized swim program exists. Despite raising over $20,000 in a week to keep the pool open during COVID, and additional generous donations and support, Memorial Pool is struggling and turning away offers of help.
Community Policy