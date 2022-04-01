ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fernandes signs new Man United deal until 2026

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkj6t_0ewHpb8w00

April 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and the playmaker has since become a key player at the club, winning their player of the year award twice.

The 27-year-old has scored 49 goals and made 39 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End," Fernandes said.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Fernandes also helped Portugal seal a spot in this year's World Cup after scoring a brace in their victory against North Macedonia in the European qualifiers this week. read more

"I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," United manager Ralf Rangnick told reporters.

"There's no doubt he's a very important player for this club and this team... I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup qualifiers. He played very well and scored the most important goals to qualify."

United are sixth in the league on 50 points after 29 matches and they host Leicester City on Saturday.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by lowly Norwich

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -Brighton & Hove Albion were frustrated by bottom side Norwich in a 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday that ended a six-game Premier League losing streak for both teams. Neal Maupay missed a golden opportunity for the hosts in the first half when Norwich defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Stunning Ward-Prowse free kick earns Southampton draw at Leeds

LEEDS, England, April 2 (Reuters) - James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, a game in which England international Kalvin Phillips returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Jack Harrison gave Leeds a first-half lead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man City reclaim top spot from Liverpool with win at Burnley

BURNLEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City moved a point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday. Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool beat Watford earlier in the day, first half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Brentford boss hails Eriksen fairytale after defeat of Chelsea

April 2 (Reuters) - Brentford coach Thomas Frank hailed the "ongoing fairytale" of Christian Eriksen's comeback following the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered during last year's European Championship as the Dane played a key role in Saturday's shock 4-1 win over Chelsea. Eriksen signed for Brentford in January after saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Reuters

Dortmund's title hopes all but dead after 4-1 loss to Leipzig

DORTMUND, Germany, April 2 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer scored twice and set up a third goal for a stunning 4-1 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday that all but killed off the hosts' slim title hopes. The result left Dortmund nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, 4-1...
SOCCER
Reuters

Australian leagues sign deal to combat online abuse

April 3 (Reuters) - Football clubs in Australia will use artificial intelligence to combat online abuse after the A-Leagues and Professional Footballers Australia signed a partnership with safeguarding platform GoBubble. Under the initiative, all social media channels across the entire league including those belonging to individual players will be shielded...
SPORTS
Reuters

Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive. Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man United#New Man#European
Reuters

Brentford shock Chelsea 4-1 with Eriksen on target

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A goal for Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and a late addition from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a shock 4-1 comeback victory over west London neighbours Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. It was Brentford's first Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy