Altisource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) _ Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit...

Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MarketWatch

Hudson Capital stock soars to lead premarket gainers after sale of China-based subsidiary

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. HUSN, +27.47% rocketed 34.2% in active trading to pace all premarket gainers, after the Texas-based transportation logistics company, with a specialty in U.S.-Mexico-Canada cross-border shipping, announced the sale of its Hong Kong Internet Financial Services subsidiary to private investors. Trading volume ballooned to 4.1 million shares ahead of the open, compared with the full-day average of about 1.5 million shares. The company decided to sell the China-based business so it can focus on its North America business. "As we focus more on our core business as a transportation logistics technology platform company and on improving operations, we decided it would be prudent to divest from any non-core, non-performing businesses," said Chief Executive Javier Selgas. The stock, which closed at a record low of $1.70 as recently as March 15, has plummeted 68.3% year to date through Thursday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF.
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
