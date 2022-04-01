Alert Center: Central Hudson works to repair power outages caused by storm

Japan’s government alerted people of potential blackouts Tuesday because power supplies were low after several coal-fired plants temporarily stopped generating electricity following last week's earthquake.The rare alert, calling on households and companies to conserve power, comes as the Tokyo region is facing snow and unusually cold weather for early spring, prompting the use of heaters. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima last Wednesday killed four people and injured more than 230 others, while reminding people of the March 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that killed thousands and devastated northeastern Japan's coast.Last week's quake caused temporary power...
