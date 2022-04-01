ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: Central Hudson works to repair power outages caused by storm

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The stormy weather Thursday night caused a few power outages overnight across the Hudson Valley.

News 12’s Diane Caruso is in the Alert Center to take a look at outage numbers from Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

