ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

‘Ice Dreams Tour’ kicks off next week in Morristown. We speak to Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX4nT_0ewHo1Fq00

Olympic medal-winning ice skater ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is in the national "Ice Dreams Tour" that kicks off in Morristown at Mennen Sports Arena on April 8.

Junior skaters in New Jersey will also have the chance to perform alongside the stars, such as Kerrigan.

“To be able to still be part of something that I've always loved to give back to young kids that are now looking to the future and have those dreams to perform in something,” says Kerrigan. “To now be able to perform with people they now look up to, it's a nice opportunity and this would have been amazing when I was young to have such an opportunity to perform with such great athletes.”

News 12’s Carissa Lawson: “Was mental health not part of the large ongoing conversation when you were competing and do you think anything would have been different for you and your colleagues if that was more talked about -- pressure was like you said just as much than as it is now?

“I don't think people did talk about it that much, I don't think they talked about nutrition as much I don't think people talked about sports psychologists that much,” says Kerrigan. “I got my sports psychologist in my very last year of competing after 17 years of already competing, so there wasn't so much to talk about it, but it was there there's always been pressure to perform to be at your best.

News 12’s Carissa: “Maybe there was an unwritten thing that's known at the highest level of course there's going to be pressure, I mean that's just how it is.”

“I think keeping things in perspective maybe it's just that my mom is legally blind and keeping things in reality, that this is a sport so there's pressure but it's not life and death,” says Kerrigan. “So go out there, work hard, try your best and the outcome will be what it is and frankly it's not about the medals, it's not about the outcome, so much as what you put into where you get the life lessons, it's the journey that means the most.”

If you want your future ice skating champion to meet Kerrigan in person, and skate with her on the ice, the registration deadline is Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Sports
News 12

Twin brothers killed in Trenton 3-alarm fire

Officials say twin brothers are dead following a three-alarm fire in Trenton Saturday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at 834 Carteret Ave. just before 7 p.m. Officials say the victims were 20-year-old twin brothers and two other residents were able to evacuate the building. A firefighter suffered burns and...
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe

As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Kerrigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Mental Health#Ice Dreams Tour
News 12

Authorities: Woman killed in West Islip house fire

A woman was killed Saturday night in a West Islip house fire, authorities say. An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that killed a woman inside the home at 122 Myrtle Ave. at around 7:45 p.m. Neighbors say they saw flames shooting from the back of the...
WEST ISLIP, NY
News 12

Luna Park reopens for season with no COVID restrictions

Luna Park on Coney Island officially reopened for the season at full capacity Saturday for the first time since 2019. The park also celebrated the 95th birthday of the iconic Cyclone roller coaster with the traditional egg cream christening of the ride. The first 95 people to ride the Cyclone...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy