‘Ice Dreams Tour’ kicks off next week in Morristown. We speak to Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan

Olympic medal-winning ice skater ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is in the national "Ice Dreams Tour" that kicks off in Morristown at Mennen Sports Arena on April 8.

Junior skaters in New Jersey will also have the chance to perform alongside the stars, such as Kerrigan.

“To be able to still be part of something that I've always loved to give back to young kids that are now looking to the future and have those dreams to perform in something,” says Kerrigan. “To now be able to perform with people they now look up to, it's a nice opportunity and this would have been amazing when I was young to have such an opportunity to perform with such great athletes.”

News 12’s Carissa Lawson: “Was mental health not part of the large ongoing conversation when you were competing and do you think anything would have been different for you and your colleagues if that was more talked about -- pressure was like you said just as much than as it is now?

“I don't think people did talk about it that much, I don't think they talked about nutrition as much I don't think people talked about sports psychologists that much,” says Kerrigan. “I got my sports psychologist in my very last year of competing after 17 years of already competing, so there wasn't so much to talk about it, but it was there there's always been pressure to perform to be at your best.

News 12’s Carissa: “Maybe there was an unwritten thing that's known at the highest level of course there's going to be pressure, I mean that's just how it is.”

“I think keeping things in perspective maybe it's just that my mom is legally blind and keeping things in reality, that this is a sport so there's pressure but it's not life and death,” says Kerrigan. “So go out there, work hard, try your best and the outcome will be what it is and frankly it's not about the medals, it's not about the outcome, so much as what you put into where you get the life lessons, it's the journey that means the most.”

If you want your future ice skating champion to meet Kerrigan in person, and skate with her on the ice, the registration deadline is Sunday.