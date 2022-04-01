ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Man arrested in Chesapeake City shooting incident

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Investigators have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gunshot — no one was struck — after a woman attempted to break up an assault outside a Chesapeake City residence in mid-March, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshals with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the suspect, Sean Timothy Mayfield, 27, at a residence in Upper Darby, Pa., on Wednesday morning without incident, police said. CCSO detectives and Maryland State Apprehension Team members tracked down Mayfield to Upper Darby, where the suspect has ties, and then, because of jurisdictional reasons, they called upon the marshals to take Mayfield into custody, police added.

As of Thursday, Mayfield remained in the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, where he is awaiting extradition back to Cecil County, according to police.

CCSO Capt. Stephen Brownhill reported that Mayfield is facing first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related firearm charges in connection with the incident, which occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on March 11 outside Mayfield’s residence on Buddy Boulevard in the Chesapeake Estates community.

Mayfield and another suspect, Paul David Rode, 28, also of Chesapeake City, allegedly were beating a man outside that Buddy Boulevard residence, when a nearby woman tried to intervene, police said. Mayfield allegedly fired one gunshot in her direction, police added. Police have not released information about the circumstances that led up to the alleged assault.

“Two suspects were beating one victim,” Brownhill outlined shortly after the incident, before further reporting that one of the suspects used a handgun to pistol-whip the victim. “A female bystander tried to intervene, and a suspect fired one shot in her direction.”

The bullet did not strike anyone, according to police.

CCSO deputies responded to the scene and arrested Rode, who is charged with second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to use a handgun in the commission of a felony or a violent crime, according to Cecil County District Court records. Scheduled for an April 26 trial, Mayfield is free on $20,000 bail after spending approximately six days in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before the original bond was reduced, court records show.

Mayfield was not at the Buddy Boulevard scene when deputies arrived, according to police.

At the outset of the on-scene investigation, a reverse 9-1-1 call was placed to residents in that vicinity, notifying them of the incident, police reported. Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police troopers assisted in the investigation, which included the use of K9 units, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon, after Mayfield’s arrest in Pennsylvania earlier that day, Brownhill remarked, “We are seeing more and more gun-related incidents. Acts of violence will not go unanswered in our community. We will come after the violent offenders and bring them to justice.”

