ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Conservation Corner: What’s the deal with all these worts?

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bv3yH_0ewHmFSL00

I often wonder what was going on in the minds of our ancestors who first started naming plants. I’m sure during the early stages it was simple descriptions like, “the short one with yellow flowers” or, “the tree with the stinky fruit.” But at a certain point, someone had to realize that more specific details were needed, especially when separating out the beneficial from the toxic and the dangerous from the delectable. Long before Carl Linnaeus introduced his groundbreaking take on taxonomy utilizing binomial nomenclature, people had created colloquial names for flora that have, in many cases, persisted to this day.

These common names were often based on simple physical descriptions such as bloodroot or twinleaf, but others make you wonder if it was just an inside joke that took off. Can we imagine someone looking at a field full of yellow flowers with rounded, full blooms and thinking, “Well doesn’t that just look a pride of dandy lions showing off their manes?” And just who was the clergyman by the name of Jack whose presence on a pulpit was so noteworthy that one of our more unique wildflowers still carries his moniker?

The ones that always stuck with me the most as a child were the various “worts” that popped up in botanical indexes and field guide pages. Did Saint John have a facial blemish so impressive it inspired a whole genus of plants? Liverworts, spleenworts, and bladderworts sound painful enough, but then I found out one of our most common spring wildflowers in central Ohio is the toothwort and you can imagine the nightmares a youngster’s mind might create with that image! I obviously didn’t pay enough attention to the spelling, and just couldn’t figure out what the deal was with all these worts.

Thankfully, I’ve since learned that the origins are less about verrucas and more about vocabulary. Turns out, “wort” is a modern take on the old English word “wyrt” which means plant or herb and has nothing to do with virus-induced skin growths. Saint John’s Wort, for instance, was a common perennial plant in Europe whose blooming period and historical harvest typically coincided with St. John’s Feast Day on June 24th, so naming it after this holiday made sense. This species has been introduced to North America, but we also have some native varieties of St. John’s Wort found in Fairfield County, with Shrubby St. John’s Wort (Hypericum prolificum) being the most conspicuous and favoring the rocky soil and exposed sandstone cliff habitat found in the unglaciated portion south of Lancaster.

Of the four toothwort species found in Ohio, the most commonly found locally is the Cut-leaved Toothworth (Cardamine concatenata) which is a plentiful spring wildflower that superficially resembles the Spring Beauty and is often found growing in similar settings. Golden Ragwort (Packera aurea), which is a member of the aster family, and another wort, the Large-flowered Bellwort (Uvularia grandiflora), add splashes of yellow to woodland landscapes with their showy flowers.

We also have two varieties of non-flowering worts that are widespread throughout central Ohio, though they may go unnoticed much of the time. Spleenworts are a group of ferns that got their name both for the spleen-shaped cluster of spores that develop on the backside of their fronds and based on old beliefs that parts of the plant could be used to cure spleen-related ailments. Ebony Spleenworts (Asplenium platyneuron) are one of the best examples of this group that can be found in many of our area’s parks and nature preserves.

A final example of a local wort is any one of the myriad liverworts growing across our state. Admittedly, these are a group of plants that I have never became proficient at identifying beyond the generic name, but they are, nonetheless, ones that still catch my eye during a hike. They were previously categorized as a type of moss, and their flattened, leafy growth is often found alongside other moss varieties, but they are now classified into their own division of non-vascular plants. Like the spleenworts, the name of this wort stems from its ancient use to treat liver diseases and some species’ resemblance to the shape of its namesake organ.

Now you know why it doesn’t take a dermatologist to identify those worts of the woods.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Fairfield County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Linnaeus
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
hunker.com

What Are Money Trees? (And Where to Buy Them)

​​Plants can be a great addition to your home. Not only do they warm up the space and add a splash of color but they can also purify the air and maybe even bring you some luck. Yes, you read that right. If your home or your space needs a little boost, you might consider buying a money tree to turn things around.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wort#Water Conservation#Fruit#Plant#Spelling
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Romesentinel.com

Q & A: Advice on purchasing the best vegetable seeds

Q: Can you suggest a way to buy good vegetable seeds? I can’t afford to get a lot of plants, so I buy seeds. There are several brands at each store, and I don’t know which will grow best for me. I always seem to have low success rates because of disease problems.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

905
Followers
492
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy