Stocks edge higher, Treasury yields soar after jobs data

By STAN CHOE, ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Stocks notched modest gains and Treasury yields soared Friday on Wall Street after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after bouncing between small gains and losses. The benchmark index eked out...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

