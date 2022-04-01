ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Beautiful forecast through the weekend

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug7Sr_0ewHl0Ku00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We’ve got a great forecast today and through the weekend. Expect a cooler start for your Friday but then warming up this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds today through Saturday as clouds wrap around exiting systems, rain not expected.

More sun and warmer by the end of the weekend, we’ll carry this into Monday with temperatures back to near 80 degrees.

Weather Aware Tuesday: Our next chance for storms will be on Tuesday and timing looks to be during the afternoon. How strong and how many storms form will be dependent on how much daytime heating we can get, so this will need to be watched closely. We are still a few days out so a lot can and most likely will change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama after Wednesday storms; surveys continue Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage from three tornadoes in west and central Alabama during Wednesday's storms, and crews continue to survey the state Thursday for evidence of others. The preliminary findings released early Thursday afternoon show the damage was likely from EF-1 tornadoes. The NWS Birmingham office reports...
CHELSEA, AL
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Ga
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Icy Mix Could Impact Thursday Morning's Commute

A sunny start Wednesday comes as dry air holds on for one more day – keeping brush fire danger and pollen count moderate for most of New England until rain will bring both, along with temperatures, crashing down Thursday. Those sunglasses from the Wednesday morning commute likely won’t be...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some business and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be delayed on Thursday, March 31. The altered schedules are a precaution because of potential severe weather. ALABAMA:. Chattahoochee Valley Community College: Opening at 10 a.m. Lee County Schools & offices: 2-hour delay. City of Phenix City...
COLUMBUS, GA
KELOLAND TV

Steady Chances For Precipitation

We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms this evening

(KFVS) - A strong storm system will move our way tonight, bringing rain to the area starting this evening. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says we will likely see a few thunderstorms as well, but at this time the severe weather threat seems low. For this evening, clouds will thicken and...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy