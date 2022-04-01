Beautiful forecast through the weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We’ve got a great forecast today and through the weekend. Expect a cooler start for your Friday but then warming up this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds today through Saturday as clouds wrap around exiting systems, rain not expected.

More sun and warmer by the end of the weekend, we’ll carry this into Monday with temperatures back to near 80 degrees.

Weather Aware Tuesday: Our next chance for storms will be on Tuesday and timing looks to be during the afternoon. How strong and how many storms form will be dependent on how much daytime heating we can get, so this will need to be watched closely. We are still a few days out so a lot can and most likely will change.

