As reported earlier, Janine Beckie looked set to move to Portland Thorns and Manchester City have now confirmed the Canadian striker’s exit from the club. The Canadian Olympic gold medal winner joined the blues in 2018, making 16 appearances for the club, scoring 8 goals in the process, making her an instant hit with the fans. She won the League and FA Cup in her first season with the blues, and claimed both trophies again with the FA Cup in her second season, as well as the League Cup earlier this year. In total, Beckie has made 84 appearances in City blue, scoring 24 goals.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO