Santa Monica, CA

Man Arrested for Back-to-Back Santa Monica Robberies of Victims in Their Cars

By Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJabari Osiah Merritt arrested in connection to March 28 robberies. Santa Monica police this week arrested a man for robbing a man pumping gas and a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store, all in the span of 15 minutes. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...

smmirror.com

Comments / 3

