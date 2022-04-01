ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dots all, folks—at the Hirshhorn, artist Yayoi Kusama immerses viewers in infinity

By Susan Stamberg
iowapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama, the new show at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., is small and magical. Much like the artist. Five-foot-not-much, Yayoi Kusama uses just a handful of elements — dots, pumpkins, mirrors, phalluses — and creates environments you can enter, and then lose yourself...

