Dots all, folks—at the Hirshhorn, artist Yayoi Kusama immerses viewers in infinity
By Susan Stamberg
iowapublicradio.org
2 days ago
One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama, the new show at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., is small and magical. Much like the artist. Five-foot-not-much, Yayoi Kusama uses just a handful of elements — dots, pumpkins, mirrors, phalluses — and creates environments you can enter, and then lose yourself...
Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating. For those with children, you may be interested in signing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery. The lottery closes on March 31; the event will be on April 18. For those interested in volunteering, you can sign up here. Additionally, the...
Sure, Beeple’s $69 million non-fungible token (NFT) collage was impressive, but it only made him the third-most expensive living artist. Now No. 1, Jeff Koons has announced an NFT project that’s going to moon — literally. Each piece in “Jeff Koons: Moon Phases” is a digital artwork...
In organizing the 2022 Whitney Biennial—the museum’s 80th, somehow, in 90 years—senior curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards followed a series of “hunches.” These related to the expressive capabilities of abstraction, as well as to notions like “a kind of lush conceptualism, auto-ethnographic methodology, language and narrative in visual art, and sinister pop,” Edwards writes in the show’s catalogue; adding up to a wide-ranging examination of the state of contemporary art in our strange and fractious times. Breslin and Edwards’s efforts, which began at the end of 2019, have resulted in a commanding exhibition showcasing 63 artists and collectives—most living, some dead—working across painting, sculpture, photography, video, and choreography and spanning four levels of the museum. Among the biggest names are Charles Ray (who also has a show up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art right now), N. H. Pritchard, Yto Barrada, Ellen Gallagher, and Adam Pendleton.
Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring.
Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May.
Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art.
According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
The New York State Fair is already looking like it's going to be pretty good this year. There are tons of 'big name' artists who will be hitting the stage. The Great New York State Fair will be held from August 24 through September 5, 2022, in Syracuse. The concerts are free with paid fair admission. The good thing is, you have plenty of time to take advantage of admission specials and deals. Here are all the artists that have been announced, so far.
District residents have a thing for museums, and the city has become a prime destination for a rapidly growing genre: the immersive exhibit. Right now, there are four showy productions—and a 360-degree ode to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera is coming in May. If you’re looking for a unique family activity (or something to do that doesn’t involve breathing in lungfuls of the pollen) one of these experiences might be what you’re looking for.
(Museum of the City of New York) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) A new installation called "Raise Your Voice," by Brooklyn-based artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, will open Friday at the Museum of the City of New York.
There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
Click here to read the full article. In what may become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year-old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches expectations, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting.
At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
The tables are about to turn on Judy Blume. After decades spent crafting tales of girlhood and adolescence, the best-selling author is about to become the subject of a story about her own life. According to Variety, Blume will be the subject of an untitled feature documentary from Amazon Prime...
All-night tunes at a slumber party may feel like a thing of the past, but two San Antonio event organizers are bringing those feelings back this Saturday, March 26, for Contemporary Art Month— just much mellower this time. The goal isn’t to stay up; it’s to fall asleep to the right sounds.
