Celina “Lee” Siwula, Director of the Prelicensure BSN Program at Immaculata University, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a tight-knit family in Chester County; how she was “painfully shy” as a teenager, and how her first job at a fabric store in Exton pulled her out of her shell; and going to school for nursing because she knew she wanted to help other people.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO