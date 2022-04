Few things can move an audience like a live musical performance and as Southern New Englanders know, few performances are as impressive as those of the RI Philharmonic. Joining us on “The Rhode Show” this morning to discuss “Grieg’s Piano Concerto” taking place Saturday at The Vets were Bramwell Tovey, the Philharmonic’s Principal Conductor & Artistic Director, and Eric Nathan, composer of “the space of a door”, one of the selections to be performed that night.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO