ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

NC 5-year-old helps Ukrainians with her own business

By Claire Molle
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vfTg_0ewHhXHE00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One young girl in Greenville has found a unique way to help out those in war-torn Ukraine.

Nola Kelly, 5, and her mother run a business selling sweet treats. When Nola learned about the war, she wanted to find a way to help.

Nola’s mother says they started the business as a way to teach entrepreneurship. Now, they are using the business to also raise funds for the Ukrainian people.

US sending $500M in aid to Ukraine as lawmakers debate how else to help

“There is a part in a world that we play in this big scheme of things in this big, gigantic world, and to know that, you know, we can make an impact even as one person,” said Nola’s mother, April Kelly.

She says they began the business, Nola’s Twisted Apple Pops, in December 2021, adding that the idea came about because of Nola’s huge sweet tooth.

April says they felt a connection to Ukraine because of their friend, Kate Ker, a Greenville resident and entrepreneur originally from Ukraine, who has been finding ways to send donations and money to Ukraine since the conflict began.

Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

“This is very touching for me because the war, it’s difficult to explain to kids, and it’s a sensitive topic, and when a child wants to help other kids, other families, this is very, very touching,” said Ker.

With Ker’s help, the Kellys are donating $5 to Ukraine for every item they sell.

“I contacted my friends, my classmates who are volunteering now in Ukraine, and I asked if we can send money directly to them. So they will purchase food and necessities and send it or distribute to people in villages and cities that need help,” said Ker.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Nola says she hopes it helps them to buy anything they need.

You can help out and buy some of Nola’s treats by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

WFXR
WFXR

5K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

928K+

Views

Related
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

In Tears At Border, Ukrainians Say They Held On Until They Had To Flee

Valery Petrovich Sorokin, 66, didn't want to leave his home outside of Kharkiv. He suffers from arthritis and struggles to move. But, a month into the war, as Russian bombs fell around him, his family told him he had to go to Poland with them. "There are planes all the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russians
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of the capital early Tuesday, while Russia's attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. While Russian forces carried on with the...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy