Premier League

Brighton remain without Adam Webster and Adam Lallana for Norwich clash

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Brighton are still without defender Adam Webster and midfielder Adam Lallana as they host bottom side Norwich in the Premier League.

The pair are both nearing returns from groin and hamstring injuries respectively, but the visit of the struggling Canaries, who have lost their last six league games, comes too soon.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo is out of contention after returning late from international duty due to illness, but Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister is fit despite a knock in World Cup qualifying.

Norwich will hand a late fitness test to American striker Josh Sargent, who rolled his ankle in training.

Captain Grant Hanley (Covid-19) and fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann (eye infection) will both be available again, but full-backs Brandon Williams (ankle) and Max Aarons (hamstring/illness) are still not fully fit.

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, on a season loan from Schalke, suffered a potentially serious hamstring injury while on international duty. Forward Adam Idah (knee) and centre-half Andrew Omobamidele (back) continue their own rehabilitation.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Veltman, Moder, Dunk, Duffy, March, Bissouma, Trossard, Mac Allister, Gross, Lamptey, Maupay, Leonard, Alzate, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Mwepu, McGill, Ferguson, Roberts, Offiah.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Pukki, Gunn, Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Placheta, Rupp, Rowe.

