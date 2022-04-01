ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feasterville-trevose, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Feasterville-Trevose Home Requires No Packing of Trunks — They’re Already There

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
Image via Realtor.com

9 Vermeer Court, in Feasterville-Trevose occupies a secluded lot with plenty of trees. In fact, the home’s arboreal theme doesn’t just apply to the exterior. Beech tree trunks have been incorporated as a stunning accent feature to the foyer.

The presence of these trees is both startling and chic. Their comforting stability extends to the living room at the end of the passageway they define.

.

The luxurious chef’s kitchen nearby has a five-burner gas stove, double oven, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and butler kitchen.

The main suite upstairs features views of Neshaminy Creek, a private terrace, walk-in closet, and owner’s bathroom with steam shower hookup.

If owners want a fully immersive view of the woods surrounding the home, the back deck provides numerous vantage points. Imagine this spot when the Bucks County fall foliage is at its peak.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home at 9 Vermeer Court in Feasterville-Trevose lists for $875,000.

More information on this unique opportunity that nature lovers surely will not be able to leaf alone is at Realtor.com.

Additional Bucks County properties for sale can be found in the Meridian Bank House of the Week back issues on BUCKSCO.Today.

