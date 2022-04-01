ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Penn Community Bank Hires New Compliance Officer

By Dan Weckerly
Image via Sasun Bughdaryan at Unsplash.

Penn Community Bank's new Compliance Officer will work against crimes that include money laundering.

Penn Community Bank has hired Connie M. Hooks as VP, BSA Officer. In her new role, Hooks will oversee the organization’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance program.

Hooks has been officially certified for her work in anti-money laundering and BSA responsibilities. She comes to Perkasie from a former bank position in Harrisburg.

As BSA Officer, Hooks will conduct supervisory activities, with enforcement actions as needed, to unearth criminal acts related to misuse of bank funds. Her money-laundering skills will help protect the institution against fraudulently obtained or stolen funds for activities that can undermine safety and security, locally, domestically, and even internationally.

“Penn Community Bank continues to invest in talented team members that best position us to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Diane Brown, Penn Community Bank Chief Administrative Officer. “Regulatory compliance is a critical part of any financial institution’s success, and Connie brings a wealth of professional experience to this important role. We’re excited to welcome her aboard.”

More on Hooks — and Penn Community Bank’s ongoing diligence in prudent operations — is at the bank’s website.

