2021 – 15-4, lost to Hunterdon Central in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals; lost to Raritan in Central Jersey, Group 2 first round. Outlook: The Terriers graduated 10 seniors and eight starters on defense – they’ll really miss All-Group 2 catcher Jack Cariddi and all-county OF Austin Piscitelli – but White has been through this before. Last season the entire pitching staff was new to varsity due to the canceled 2020 season, yet the Terriers won 15 games, so White has shown he can direct new faces through the varsity paces. In White’s words, the team is confident it can win a second straight division title, but this season it will be much tougher to do so.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO