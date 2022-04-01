Dominick Blaylock opens up about his recovery process and contributing once again for UGA

Dominick Blaylock Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) during the Georgia-Auburn game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Philip Williams)

ATHENS — When meeting with reporters on Thursday night, Dominick Blaylock used the word journey to describe his past two seasons. Those two-plus years for Blaylock might seem more like The Odyssey given all he has had to overcome.

This spring has been the healthiest Blaylock has been since November of 2019. Jake Fromm was Georgia’s quarterback at that point. James Coley was the offensive coordinator. It was months before the start of the pandemic.

