ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Sunny Breezy Cool Saturday; Showers Sunday P.M.

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m25GA_0ewHfPrK00

Good Saturday morning,

A nice day ahead with lots of sunshine, seasonably cool and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon making the mid-50s temperatures feel a bit cooler at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkJGH_0ewHfPrK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6IDx_0ewHfPrK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaAHQ_0ewHfPrK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTq65_0ewHfPrK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSZUq_0ewHfPrK00

For the second half of the weekend, we’ll be slightly cooler with cloudy skies and light rain showers by Sunday afternoon and evening .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjZcG_0ewHfPrK00

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Wpri Com
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy