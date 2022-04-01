Weather Now: Sunny Breezy Cool Saturday; Showers Sunday P.M.
Good Saturday morning,
A nice day ahead with lots of sunshine, seasonably cool and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon making the mid-50s temperatures feel a bit cooler at times.
For the second half of the weekend, we’ll be slightly cooler with cloudy skies and light rain showers by Sunday afternoon and evening .
Pinpoint Weather 12
