Being ignored at workplace meetings? Tips on how to make yourself heard

Mark Zuckerberg has had enough of doing his Metamates’ dirty laundry.Meta, nee Facebook, stopped flipping the bill for a load of colours and whites in what a spokesman called an "adjustment" to better reflect the needs of its new, post-Covid hybrid workforce.But some are upset at the loss of the dry cleaning and laundry service from their total compensation of salary and stock options.“I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back,” a Meta staffer wrote on anonymous job forum Blind, according to SF Gate.“Such a helpful one where...

BUSINESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO