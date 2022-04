When the weather starts to get warm, eyes around Lake George turn to the water. In the winter, ice hardens across the lake, typically thick enough to walk across, and often enough for snowmobiles and even cars. Ice fishers, snowmobilers and tourists rely on that ice - as does the ecosystem on the lake itself. The notches on the thermometer outside your deck can be one indication of when things will solidify, and then start to melt, but there's a lot more to it than that.

