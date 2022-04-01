ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DOT’ launches ‘U Drive, U Text, U Pay Campaign’

By Olivia Casey, Ellie Stamp
 2 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Transportation (DOT) is launching a distracted driving awareness campaign ‘U Drive, U Text, U Pay Campaign’ to “put the breaks on distracted driving.”

The national campaign will last throughout the month of April. Police are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to step up enforcement efforts to reinforce further implement driving laws from April 1 to April 30 due to an increase of crashes connected to distracted driving.

During the year 2020, there were nearly 5,000 crashes attributed distracted driving in Connecticut. In recent months, there has been an increase in traffic related deaths throughout the state.

Police officers are reminding others that Connecticut law prohibits the use of any hand-held mobile device while driving, and drivers ages 16 to 17 are prohibited from using a cell phone at any time, even with a hands-free accessory.

Violating Connecticut’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed are fined $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses.

The Hamden Police Department and CT DOT urges motorists to put their phone down when they get behind the wheel. If someone needs to text, pull over and park the vehicle in a safe place first. For more information, please visit distraction.gov .

