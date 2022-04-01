Rowan University fights environmental crises using more than the usual higher education toolbox

The long-term job outlook for a freshly minted science Ph.D. can be pretty grim. After devoting more than a half decade to becoming an independent researcher in the field of their passion, after sacrificing opportunities for better pay and work-life balance, and after writing papers and presenting at who-knows-how-many conferences, graduate students may emerge from the ivory tower only to find that there are no jobs that allow them to do the thing they've been training to do.

COLLEGES ・ 8 HOURS AGO