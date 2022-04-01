ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Rowan University fights environmental crises using more than the usual higher education toolbox

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowan University in Glassboro has long been committed to sustainability, but, with mounting evidence of catastrophic climate change and biodiversity crises, the institution is redoubling environmental initiatives, including hiring faculty, implementing curricula and reshaping infrastructure. “The threat to humanity by the climate and biodiversity crises cannot be overstated,” said...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Higher education accrediting body gives its blessing to consolidating Pa. state universities

The regional higher education accrediting body has given its blessing to Pennsylvania’s two newly formed consolidated state universities. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday announced it approved accreditation for Commonwealth University and Pennsylvania Western University giving these newly formed institution’s degree-granting authority, effective July 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Universities are failing the next generation of scientists

The long-term job outlook for a freshly minted science Ph.D. can be pretty grim. After devoting more than a half decade to becoming an independent researcher in the field of their passion, after sacrificing opportunities for better pay and work-life balance, and after writing papers and presenting at who-knows-how-many conferences, graduate students may emerge from the ivory tower only to find that there are no jobs that allow them to do the thing they've been training to do.
COLLEGES
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

MIT scientists put forward a new method that can solve the carbon storage problem

In today's climate landscape, there's a lot of talk about carbon, capture, and storage. However, not all of it is good. Just back in January, oil giant Shell's Quest plant, which has been designed to capture carbon emissions from oil sands operations and store them underground to reduce carbon emissions, was found to produce more emissions than it captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glassboro, NJ
Education
City
Mantua Township, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
freightwaves.com

Zero-emission vehicle regulations on the rise, strong partnerships help fleets get ahead

Electric vehicles have been a popular talking point in the logistics industry for several years. At the same time, climate change research — and consumer sentiment toward it — has pushed companies across all industries to reevaluate their business practices through a more eco-conscious lens. With all eyes on EVs and their projected role in meeting urgent sustainability targets, emission regulations are on the rise.
CARS
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Biodiversity#Birds#College
eenews.net

DOE details plans for revamping clean energy

The Department of Energy released new details yesterday about its spending plans, shedding light on how the Biden administration wants to shape the clean energy sector. The Biden’s administration’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal — which would fund the Energy Department at $48.2 billion, up from nearly $44.9 billion in current spending — is likely to be altered significantly by Congress. But it provides a snapshot of the administration’s priorities, including plans for carbon capture, methane, renewables, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTHI

Local university receives Tree Campus Higher Education recognition

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vincennes University received the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education Recognition. The Arbor Day Foundation honored the university for its commitment to urban forest management. The Foundation said VU promotes healthy trees and green spaces on its campus. The campus acts as an open laboratory classroom for...
VINCENNES, IN
natureworldnews.com

The Impacts of Inland and Coastal Waterways on Climate as Discussed by Scientists

Most global carbon-budgeting attempts presume a straight stream of fluid from land to sea, ignoring the intricate interplay of streams, rivers, lakes, groundwater, estuaries, mangroves, and other ecosystems. Climate change scientists are now delving into the complexities of interior and coastal rivers to better understand how carbon is stored and...
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell University increases COVID-19 campus alert level, case numbers higher than predicted

Cornell University has escalated its campus alert level to “yellow,” indicating higher-than-predicted levels of COVID-19 campus transmission. The number of cases are rising significantly. Cornell’s COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard shows 151 new positive cases in total as of Tuesday, March 22. That brings the number of total active student cases to 263, with 36 active employee cases as well.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
The 74

How a Rural Tribe Uses STEM to Support Traditional Practices

In 2019, a group of eager tribal members approached the Waccamaw Siouan leaders, proposing the start of a STEM education initiative in the tribal community called STEM Studio. The most recent initiative, which kicked off earlier this month, allowed these tribal leaders to connect the growing need for STEM education with its traditional tribal practices […]
SOCIETY
Tree Hugger

New Report Trashes Chemical Recycling—It Doesn't Solve Plastic Pollution

After the recent signing of an agreement to develop a global treaty on plastics, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) cheered, noting its goal of "accelerating advanced technologies to recycle more of the 90% of plastics that don’t get recycled." These advanced technologies are known as "chemical recycling" or "advanced recycling."
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Marine sectors urged to work together to better protect marine environment

Marine industries are being urged to learn from one another to better protect marine life and their environments. That is one of the findings from new research that has explored how marine industries assess their potential for cumulative impacts on mammal species such as whales, dolphins and seals in UK waters.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Nature-based carbon removal can help protect us from a warming planet

A new study finds that temporary nature-based carbon removal can lower global peak warming levels but only if complemented by ambitious fossil fuel emission reductions. Nature-based climate solutions aim to preserve and enhance carbon storage in terrestrial or aquatic ecosystems and could be a potential contributor to Canada's climate change mitigation strategy. "However, the risk is that carbon stored in ecosystems could be lost back to the atmosphere as a result of wildfires, insect outbreaks, deforestation or other human activities," says Kirsten Zickfeld, a distinguished professor of climate science in Simon Fraser University's Department of Geography who is on the research team.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Recycling Materials, Reducing Waste and Improving Industry Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. Today, we examine the fashion industry’s waste problem and reveal the results of a mini brand/retail survey. We’ve all heard the estimate that approximately 85 percent of clothing eventually ends up in landfills—the equivalent of about one garbage truck per second.¹ In addition, today’s consumers are purchasing more clothing than ever before. At current rates, and with projected population growth, resource consumption is set to triple by 2050. To support this level...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy