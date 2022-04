With new album Zeit arriving in a month's time, Rammstein have just unveiled the full 11-song tracklist for the record following a global fan challenge. A few days ago, the German metal titans shared that they had hidden '11 Zeit Capsules across the globe' for listeners to find, with those select few who did winning two tickets and travel to a Rammstein show. Moreover, it gave them access to the Zeit tracklist, resulting in a scavenger hunt that today (March 29) was completed and pieced together.

