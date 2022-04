Back in 2018, Carpenter Brut introduced us to Bret Halford, a nerdy science student who reinvented himself as rock star Leather Teeth in order to get the girl of his dreams. That darkly shimmering album of the same name was the first part of a planned trilogy charting Bret’s descent from obsession to murder and beyond. And it’s on brand-new follow-up Leather Terror that things start to get really twisted. The whole arc was envisaged as the audio telling of an ’80s slasher flick that never was. In this imagined time capsule the scene has been set, the characters introduced. And now the bloodletting begins in earnest…

