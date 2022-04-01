ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

No vote from the Iowa House on the Bottle Bill

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Des Moines) No action was taken by the Iowa House this week on the Bottle Bill.

Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore says the Senate passed their version (SF 2378) on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the House was to act by replacing the Senate’s version with their own (HF 2571) and send it back. However…

Moore said the House bill modifies the convenience standard and increases the handling fee. It also allows retailers to opt out of handling empty containers if they meet certain conditions. He said the DNR must keep a list of redemption centers and participating dealers throughout the state. And, the bill increases enforcement penalties and requires a review prior to the 2025 legislative session.

