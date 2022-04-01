ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

NCTC vs Ranger College

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCTC away game at Ranger College....

Tyler Morning Telegraph

TJC's Trenia Tillis Hoard named NJCAA Coach of the Year

It has been quite a season for Trenia Tillis Hoard, Tyler Junior College’s women’s basketball coach. Not only did she reach the milestone of 500 career wins, but she also led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I national championship. One of her favorite sayings when coaching...
TYLER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
KFDA

Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall the Dean Weese 5A Coach of the Year. Walthall took over the Lady Raiders program in 2012 and this season Randall finished with an overall record (23-13). Walthall’s Raiders fell to Lubbock Monterey in the UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals 73-48.
AMARILLO, TX
KXII.com

Van Alstyne’s Bybee signs to play football with SAGU

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne High School football standout Gavin Bybee signed to play at Southwest Assemblies of God University. Bybee will continue his playing career after a great career playing for Mikeal Miller at Van Alstyne. He is eager to show what he can do when he’s playing on Saturdays.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX

