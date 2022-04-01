ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Disney+ Is Looking to Enter the Anime Market

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving already created an anime series based on its massively popular Star Wars franchise, Disney is now looking to create more anime content for its streaming service Disney+. Calling anime a “focus area,” the company’s Japan head of animation...

hypebeast.com

epicstream.com

Disney Makes Massive Change to Han Solo's Star Wars Origin Story

It's no secret that Disney has made drastic changes to the Star Wars franchise since its acquisition of the science-fiction property a full decade ago. Through the years, the House of Mouse continued to shake up the canon by removing established elements and relegating them to the "Expanded Universe" while incorporating new ones. Now, just when you thought the current canon is already secure, the company is making yet another change to a beloved character.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Disney Restores Scrapped Gay Kiss Following Backlash

Well, that glass ceiling won’t break itself. Following severe backlash from Pixar employees over Disney CEO Bob Chapek's controversial comments over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill last week, it seems like the Mickey Mouse company decided to reconsider some past decisions that made the creative team at Pixar increasingly frustrated.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime#The Black
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bastard Anime Announces Release Date, Episode Count

The era of the 1980s for anime had its fair share of brutal franchises that helped introduce scores of new fans to the medium for the first time in North America. Now, Netflix is aiming to revisit this gruesome time by recreating the series known as Bastard!! which first hit the scene in 1988. With the series set to arrive this year, Bastard!! has revealed when fans can expect Dark Schneider to return and how many episodes will make up the first season of the series.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87

March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 Godzilla film, died at the age of 87, it was announced. No cause of death was provided by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death. "We are saddened to hear of the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Shares Update For Season 1

Netflix has various live-action adaptations of the most popular animated series that are currently in the works, and some of the most highly anticipated ones are inspired by Japanese anime: One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Alice in Borderland (Season 2 is coming later this year). One of the biggest...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar Studios Adds Voltron and Star Trek Veteran

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Avatar Studios has made a very important new staff addition by bringing on a veteran from Voltron: Legendary Defender and Star Trek: Prodigy! The fan favorite animated franchise has been enjoying a renaissance over the last few years as following its streaming releases with Netflix and Paramount+, fans were able to either re-experience the series or finally catch it for the first time. It was then announced that the franchise would be continuing with a whole new universe of projects under the umbrella of the brand new Avatar Studios with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko playing a major role.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

'One Piece' Celebrates 25 Years With New Nostalgic Logo

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda. The long-running story has now become a recognizable anime franchise with a global following. In celebration of 25 years of the original publication, a new logo has been unveiled to mark the occassion. The new...
COMICS
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Hulu's Alien Movie: 5 Things I Want To See In The Film

Whenever people ask what is the proper way to watch the Alien movies in order, I tell them to start with the 1979 original, move on to James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, and then stop. That should tell you everything you need to know about my own personal feelings for the franchise overall. However, upon recent news, I might be open to the possibility of changing my answer.
MOVIES
Fox 59

IU grad helped animate Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ movie

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier and Indiana University graduate worked on the animation team for Disney and Pixar’s new film, “Turning Red.”. In today’s On A Good Note, Christopher Lloyd, otherwise known as The Film Yap, shares part of his interview with Jane Cassidy, who works for Pixar as a crowd animation supervisor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Guardian

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 review – sorcerer anime series gets a spectacular prequel

In a world where malicious thoughts and dark memories can morph into fearsome monsters that wreak havoc on society, the future of the human species is bleak. Such is the premise of this prequel to the hugely popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which follows eccentric sorcerers vowing to protect humanity against these deadly curses. Bloody, action-packed and tragicomic all at once, this dazzling coming-of-age tale masterfully contemplates the knotty process of coming to terms with past traumas through a horror-fantasy lens.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Fans Are Hoping to See Anime Return With Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling's first season has come to an end, and fans are really hoping the series returns for a second season someday! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was enjoying its own level of success among fans before the anime premiered, but thanks to the adaptation, the franchise has now gone on to all kinds of new sales milestones as a result. Fans were quickly drawn to the dynamic between the romantic comedy's central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and watched the two of them grow closer to one another over the course of the anime's run.
COMICS

