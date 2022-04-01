ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a First Look at the Bryant Giles x New Balance 2002R

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance has made an impressive footwear revival as of late, powered by its classic 550 silhouettes, and now through its 2002R sneakers. Following a series of popular “Protection Pack” releases, NB continues to rework its...

Air Jordan 1 "Rebellionaire" Stands Out in This Week's Best Footwear Drops

There’s all but two weeks left to go in March 2022, but there’s no question that all of the most popular sportswear brands are going to jam pack the month’s remaining days with a barrage of new footwear releases. The lineup for the next seven days is listed down below, but before we take you through all of those, let’s first debrief you on all of the major news that popped up in the world of sneakers last week.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

Spring is finally starting to settle in, and as the weather starts to warm up, Jordan Brand is ramping up the production for its retro lineage with a stream of new colorways. One makeup that is expected to arrive shortly is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” which has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets A Release Update: Details

A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.
Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Grey Haze"

After an on-foot look at the “Wheat” colorway, we now have on-foot imagery of the Travis Scott x. Air Trainer 1 SP “Grey Haze.” Centered around a mix of “Dark Smoke Grey/Black/Iron Grey/Off-Noir,” the colorway is now expected to arrive alongside “Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna” and “Light Smoke Grey/Honeydew/Particle Grey” options.
Nike Announces Its Air Max 1 Releases for Air Max Day 2022

Air Max Day 2022 is upon us, and has finally unveiled what it’s been cooking up in celebration of its annual sneaker holiday. This year, the Beaverton sportswear brand is bringing its beloved Air Max 1 to center stage, and for good reason given that the silhouette is celebrating its 35th anniversary. A trio of colorways will be released this year, all of which will be dropped as regional exclusives.
Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer. Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag...
Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant"

Following a first look teased last month, another detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant has surfaced. The pairs will arrive as part of a larger Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2022 lineup, offering a reinterpretation of the classic “Black Cement” color-blocking design. The upcoming...
Georgetown Receives An Air Jordan 6 PE Inspired By Varsity Jackets

For this year’s round of PEs, the Jumpman has selected the Air Jordan 6, whose most notable upcomer is inspired by Georgetown University. It’s only fitting that the school’s player exclusive is of equal quality, and it proves as much thanks to the detailed imagery provided by collector English Sole.
Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
Closer Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin"

Jordan Brand can take the easy route every year and continue to deliver all of its retro silhouettes in its OG colorways, but that hinders that brand’s lineup from being propelled forward. 2022 is going to be replete with modernized variations of Jordan’s shoe line, and one of the more anticipated ones is the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.”
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder"

After receiving official release info, we now have an on-foot look at the. The “Cinder” colorway is centered around a tonal gray design with Primeknit uppers accented by weaved laces. The simplistic minimal design features a tighter collar for a secure fit. The shoe comes completely devoid of branding, except for the printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are matching molded sole units with a dynamic look that extends up onto the uppers.
Official Images of the Social Status x Nike Air Max 1 Penny Collaborations

When James Whitner and his imprints under The Whitaker Group engage in collaborative projects, they lock in and give every detail its due diligence. Social Status is one of the brands that will be taking on another initiative with Nike this year, and it involves two colorways of the Nike Air Max Penny 1. Two colorways are involved in this capsule, both of which have now been officially unveiled.
Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
