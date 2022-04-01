Early morning South Side fire ruled an arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– An early morning fire at a South Side home has been ruled an arson.

City Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the blaze at the 120 E. Boston Ave. home started on the front porch and spread rapidly. Crews that arrived about 4:35 a.m. said the flames were so intense that they could not see the house.

The fire also damaged homes on both sides of the house.

Wright said there is a suspect. He said the woman who was living there was not home at the time, but a person she shared the house with has been vandalizing her car and other property she owns.

A damage estimate is not available, but the home is a total loss. No one was injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.