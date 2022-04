Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing the biggest political crisis of his term and could be replaced by leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the country’s top job.The Pakistan National Assembly has begun deliberating over a no-confidence motion against Mr Khan, with a vote due by Monday in a crisis feared to bring Pakistan into political uncertainty once again.Mr Khan, 69, has been facing mounting criticism over his performance, especially his handling of the country’s economy amid concerns of a record increase in inflation and rising deficits.The former cricket star, who was voted into power with a promise...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO