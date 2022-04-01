Dots all, folks—at the Hirshhorn, artist Yayoi Kusama immerses viewers in infinity
By Susan Stamberg
ksmu.org
2 days ago
One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama, the new show at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., is small and magical. Much like the artist. Five-foot-not-much, Yayoi Kusama uses just a handful of elements — dots, pumpkins, mirrors, phalluses — and creates environments you can enter, and then lose yourself...
The Headlines
AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating. For those with children, you may be interested in signing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery. The lottery closes on March 31; the event will be on April 18. For those interested in volunteering, you can sign up here. Additionally, the...
In organizing the 2022 Whitney Biennial—the museum’s 80th, somehow, in 90 years—senior curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards followed a series of “hunches.” These related to the expressive capabilities of abstraction, as well as to notions like “a kind of lush conceptualism, auto-ethnographic methodology, language and narrative in visual art, and sinister pop,” Edwards writes in the show’s catalogue; adding up to a wide-ranging examination of the state of contemporary art in our strange and fractious times. Breslin and Edwards’s efforts, which began at the end of 2019, have resulted in a commanding exhibition showcasing 63 artists and collectives—most living, some dead—working across painting, sculpture, photography, video, and choreography and spanning four levels of the museum. Among the biggest names are Charles Ray (who also has a show up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art right now), N. H. Pritchard, Yto Barrada, Ellen Gallagher, and Adam Pendleton.
Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May.
Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a...
Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A dark Francis Bacon painting of a screaming pope, said to be the earliest in his series of papal depictions, went on display in London on Tuesday, the first time the artwork has been exhibited publicly. The Dublin-born artist created the canvas, known as "Landscape...
According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
The Headlines
AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
Anne Noggle was an aviator, photographer, curator and professor. She received her pilot’s license at age 17, and at 21 she was flying missions in World War II, as a member of the Woman’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). After the war she flew stunts in an air show...
The winners of the Open category of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed. More than 170,000 images were entered into this year's Open competition, with over 100 photographers shortlisted. Each winner will go on to compete for the overall Open Photographer of the Year title and a...
The New York State Fair is already looking like it's going to be pretty good this year. There are tons of 'big name' artists who will be hitting the stage. The Great New York State Fair will be held from August 24 through September 5, 2022, in Syracuse. The concerts are free with paid fair admission. The good thing is, you have plenty of time to take advantage of admission specials and deals. Here are all the artists that have been announced, so far.
There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK — An iconic piece of Americana is headed for the auction block at Christie’s this May in New York, and it could also be headed for the record books. The 1964 Andy Warhol silk-screen of Marilyn Monroe, known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” could sell for as much as $200 million, making it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction, The New York Times reported.
(Museum of the City of New York) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) A new installation called "Raise Your Voice," by Brooklyn-based artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, will open Friday at the Museum of the City of New York.
District residents have a thing for museums, and the city has become a prime destination for a rapidly growing genre: the immersive exhibit. Right now, there are four showy productions—and a 360-degree ode to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera is coming in May. If you’re looking for a unique family activity (or something to do that doesn’t involve breathing in lungfuls of the pollen) one of these experiences might be what you’re looking for.
NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.
One of the most powerful painters of modern times gets a survey of his work so far. Twenty four views of 18th-century Venice reveal its decay even then, while a final section brings the city’s peril up to date. National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, until 25 September. Inspiring Walt Disney.
