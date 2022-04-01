ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Carmi

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s storm system did produce a confirmed tornado. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

