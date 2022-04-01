Deep Dive: The impact child care is having on employment

We continue to track the shift in the workforce. News 12's Kristie Reeter has more on the impact child care is having on employment.

In a News 12 poll, New Jersey residents were asked how child care has impacted their career. In New Jersey, a majority said no change.

Caleb Silver, with Investopedia, is breaking down the issue with child care.

“The latest numbers from January show that New Jersey's unemployment rate is at 5.1% so it's a little higher than the national average at 3.8%, and the counties we track are doing slightly better than the statewide average,” says Silver. “Hudson County at 5%, Bergen County 4.4% we have seen some nice job growth there over the past several months. Monmouth County 4.2% and Morris down at 3.6% below the national average."

What is the proportion of women in New Jersey that have lost employment, some due to child care issues?

“According to the latest U.S. Bureau Household survey, 13.9% of women in that survey said they have lost income or a family member has lost income due to child care issues. So that is higher than the national average and shows just what a big problem this is in terms of women getting back into the workforce and generating income."