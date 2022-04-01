ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

Police: Drunk driver slams into 3 people on the side of the road in Selden

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJSCz_0ewHbkaX00

Police say a woman is suspected of driving drunk and hitting three people who were standing on the side of the road in Selden.

Police say a Subaru that broke down pulled onto the shoulder of the road. Nancy Mortello, 51, of Selden, exited her Jeep to assist with the disabled Subaru. Police say that's when all three were struck.

According to police, Shaunakaye Vazquez, of Selden, was driving a Tahoe when she hit the three people.

Mortello was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. Mortello's son Douglas Taveras, 28, of Selden, who had been driving the Subaru when it became disabled, and Gabriella Giovinco, 26, of Selden, who had been a passenger in the Subaru, were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Juan Vazquez, 42, of Selden, a passenger in the Tahoe, was not injured.

Vazquez is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selden, NY
Selden, NY
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Teen dies, another badly hurt after Tulare Police say they were hit by a drunk driver

TULARE, Calif. — A 17-year-old Porterville girl was killed late Sunday night, and another teen was badly hurt after Tulare Police said they were hit by a drunk driver. Officers said they were called to the area of Blackstone Ave. just south of Martin Luther King Ave. in Tulare around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. First responders rushed both teens to a hospital, where the 17-year-old was later pronounced dead. Police said the other girl who was hit was in critical condition, and said to be in her late teens.
TULARE, CA
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drunk Driver#Accident#Jeep#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy