Police: Drunk driver slams into 3 people on the side of the road in Selden

Police say a woman is suspected of driving drunk and hitting three people who were standing on the side of the road in Selden.

Police say a Subaru that broke down pulled onto the shoulder of the road. Nancy Mortello, 51, of Selden, exited her Jeep to assist with the disabled Subaru. Police say that's when all three were struck.

According to police, Shaunakaye Vazquez, of Selden, was driving a Tahoe when she hit the three people.

Mortello was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. Mortello's son Douglas Taveras, 28, of Selden, who had been driving the Subaru when it became disabled, and Gabriella Giovinco, 26, of Selden, who had been a passenger in the Subaru, were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Juan Vazquez, 42, of Selden, a passenger in the Tahoe, was not injured.

Vazquez is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.