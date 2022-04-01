‘The Bad Guys’ opens this month as first major theatrical animated release of the year

“The Bad Guys” are coming to theaters later this month, and while the title might sound dubious, the newest animated film from DreamWorks has a heart of gold, following a gang of villainous anthropomorphic animals with names like Wolf, Snake and Piranha as they find out whether they can change their ways and fit in to a world that has already judged them based on their appearance.

This new film hits theaters on April 22 (after previews at select Orlando theaters a day early on April 21) and will be the first animated movie to get a wide theatrical release since last year’s “Sing 2” from Illumination and Universal Pictures. Earlier this year, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” and “Turning Red” both debuted on streaming platforms after their theatrical releases were canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The family-friendly heist adventure is based on the bestselling series of children’s books and is director Pierre Perifel’s first feature-length film. Perifel brought some unique influences to the project, citing “French graphic novels, French animation, but also anime and manga” as some of the sources of inspiration during the project that helped guide the overall look of the film, which Perifel describes as “more graphic, more illustrated [and] more simple.”

Adults who see the movie with their families will see some familiar setups inspired by classic films like “The Blues Brothers,” “Reservoir Dogs” and an extended opening sequence that directly recalls “Pulp Fiction” and helps set the tone of the film.

“We needed a scene where we could see just one moment between Snake and Wolf, and just show that bond, show that friendship,” Perifel said, “but I didn’t want it to be too sugary sweet ... [it] needed to be just like a common relationship like two best friends at a diner. And so when we had that, [we realized] oh my god this is Pulp Fiction.”

“I’m so happy with that sequence really,” Perifel continued. “[DreamWorks] let us do it and it was just for every adult watching the movie.”

Of course, despite the grown-up movie references, at its heart, the film is essentially a heist movie for kids and makes sure to treat its primary intended audience with respect.

“Kids are so clever,” Perifel said. “Every time we did previews, they were the first one to catch any little detail and really be engaged with the plot, even more so than parents sometimes.”

Advance tickets are now on sale at a number of Central Florida theaters including Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, Universal Cinemark at Universal CityWalk and Studio Movie Grill — Sunset Walk.

“The Bad Guys” isn’t the only family-friendly film hitting theaters this month as the live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ is set to release next weekend. Tickets are still available for advance previews of that film, happening next week at select Orlando theaters on April 6 .

