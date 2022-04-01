ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Alert Center: Port Washington to host concert to raise funds for Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A concert will be held in Port Washington Friday to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

There will be a performance from a world-renowned Ukrainian band that is based in Kyiv, and a large portion of the ticket sale proceeds will go to the Afya Foundation, which is based in New York, and is helping the effort to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street. Tickets are $46, $39, and $36.

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

