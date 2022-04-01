Alert Center: Port Washington to host concert to raise funds for Ukraine

A concert will be held in Port Washington Friday to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

There will be a performance from a world-renowned Ukrainian band that is based in Kyiv, and a large portion of the ticket sale proceeds will go to the Afya Foundation, which is based in New York, and is helping the effort to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street. Tickets are $46, $39, and $36.