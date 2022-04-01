ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Landowners in Iowa resist companies' plans to create carbon-capture pipelines

By Clay Masters
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Three carbon capture pipelines have been proposed through five midwest states, but activists say proponents' claims of helping the ethanol industry and curbing climate change are wrong.

