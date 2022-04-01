ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police pursuit connected to alleged kidnapping ends with 5-year-old child dead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff, Charlicia Williams, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE ⋅ APRIL 1 | In a tragic turn of events, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 5-year-old girl was discovered at the bottom of a retention pond, where a police pursuit with the child’s alleged kidnapper ended.

Police said the alleged kidnapper - a woman - is facing several charges, including traffic homicide.

During a news conference early Friday morning, police said they received a call Thursday evening about a kidnapping in progress in the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

An officer in the area saw the woman’s vehicle at a traffic light and approached her. Police said the woman sped off, and a police pursuit began.

JSO said several officers followed the woman’s vehicle for approximately 30 miles from Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, then Interstate 95 South, proceeding through Jacksonville over the Fuller Warren Bridge, before ending at I-95 South and 9B.

Police said the chase ended when the woman attempted to exit 9B and drove off the ramp and crashed into a retention pond.

Several officers immediately took off their gear and jumped into the pond and captured the woman, but did not see the child.

A dive team and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department dove into the pond in hopes of saving the child, but tragically the 5-year-old child didn’t make it. Officers said she was found dead outside the vehicle at the bottom of the pond.

At the time of the alleged kidnapping, police said the woman was armed with a knife.

Original Story:

According to multiple sources, a kidnapping led to a police chase that ended with a vehicle in a retention pond on I-95 south and SR-9B Thursday.

Sources say a dive team was requested and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed one person has been transported.

I-95 southbound near SR-9B is closed due to the police activity.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

#Kidnapping#Police#95 South#Jso#Exit 9b
Jacksonville, FL
