COVID-19: Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area consists of just Jefferson County. As of March 29, there were 17,663.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Watertown residents, the 20th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Watertown-Fort Drum metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 31,520 17,642.0 360 201.5 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 19,932 17,663.6 134 118.8 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 18,417 17,942.9 83 80.9 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 211,249 19,690.0 2,159 201.2 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 173,482 19,697.4 1,414 160.5 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 25,522 20,272.9 238 189.1 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 255,389 22,597.3 3,176 281.0 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 66,634 22,818.6 970 332.2 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 149,934 22,981.3 1,348 206.6 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 55,623 22,996.7 592 244.8 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,228 25,005.0 229 269.7 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 173,364 25,727.8 1,796 266.5 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,169,822 26,794.6 77,619 402.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .