COVID-19: How Cases in the Visalia, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Visalia, CA metro area consists of just Tulare County. As of March 29, there were 28,758.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Visalia residents, 17.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Visalia metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.5% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 9.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Visalia, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 764,972 16,271.4 4,898 104.2 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 336,928 16,949.4 2,347 118.1 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 85,561 17,120.0 485 97.0 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,575 17,525.3 391 173.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 49,327 18,005.1 259 94.5 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 441,640 19,069.2 4,059 175.3 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,664 19,097.1 139 99.6 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,198 19,735.7 441 99.8 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,136 19,894.7 469 166.2 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,304 20,300.8 674 151.5 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,723 20,491.4 527 294.1 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 92,264 21,287.9 724 167.0 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 181,957 21,475.9 1,455 171.7 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,616 22,969.9 338 196.0 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,246 23,598.9 2,195 295.6 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 801,214 24,161.5 5,146 155.2 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,976 24,848.6 1,565 288.1 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 252,053 25,601.6 2,710 275.3 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,407,736 25,719.5 38,144 287.9 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,580 26,007.6 805 296.6 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,203,379 26,387.2 13,237 290.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 237,563 26,763.4 2,201 248.0 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,360 27,896.3 354 227.8 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 132,835 28,758.5 1,400 303.1 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,018 36,510.5 444 294.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,362 36,724.8 913 505.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .