This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 5,529 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 224 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 458 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Chester County, SC 458 148 31,204 10,087 2 Rowan County, NC 405 566 29,430 41,086 3 Gaston County, NC 366 792 30,027 65,033 4 Lancaster County, SC 309 277 27,958 25,035 5 Iredell County, NC 257 443 27,977 48,268 6 York County, SC 248 642 29,930 77,410 7 Cabarrus County, NC 232 468 27,532 55,462 8 Union County, NC 211 478 27,116 61,471 9 Lincoln County, NC 194 158 29,818 24,284 10 Mecklenburg County, NC 148 1,557 26,317 277,463

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .