Benton County, MS

This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewHZiop00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 4,831 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 359 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Benton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Benton County stands at 594 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Benton County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Benton County, MS 594 49 27,457 2,266
2 Tate County, MS 502 143 25,715 7,327
3 Marshall County, MS 481 172 27,647 9,894
4 Crittenden County, AR 461 226 29,060 14,243
5 Fayette County, TN 453 180 28,709 11,395
6 Tunica County, MS 452 46 24,710 2,513
7 Tipton County, TN 374 230 28,624 17,588
8 Shelby County, TN 345 3,232 25,082 235,017
9 DeSoto County, MS 314 553 28,392 50,008

